Elderly New Orleans woman reunited with missing dog

NEW ORLEANS — A woman with dementia was reunited with her dog Wednesday, four days after the dog was taken from her porch.

It may have been a misunderstanding, as we learned today the dog was taken to the SPCA shelter shortly after she was taken from the owner's porch.

Dianne Ramsey has vascular dementia and considers her 15-year-old Yorkie, Sahsa, her companion. She's been missing her since she last saw her Saturday morning.

"I was down," Ramsey said.

Saturday morning, Sasha was out on the front porch of her Uptown home alone when someone is seen on Ring Doorbell video picking Sasha up and taking her. It appears she rang the doorbell, but no one answered. According to Louisiana SPCA, someone brought Sasha to SPCA about an hour later claiming they found her shivering and were concerned for her.

"Maybe she was concerned and just wanted to find out where Sasha belonged," Ramsey's daughter, Letreion Clements.

All Clements knew was she had to get Sasha back for her mother. Now, she's seen that come to fruition. After seeing flyers for Sasha, SPCA contacted Clements and they were reunited with Sasha Wednesday afternoon.

"I was excited," Clements said.

SPCA micro chipped Sasha, gave her a color and name tag, and gave her owners an exercise pen so she cant roam loose.

"I'm going to put it up and when she goes to use the restroom, I’ll stay with her outside going forward so everyone knows she has a home," Clements said.

Louisiana SPCA Humane Law Enforcement Supervisor Beth Renfro said this is a good reminder to citizens there is a leash law in Orleans Parish.

"Make sure all animals are kept on a leash or kept confined," Renfro said.

While Renfro can't speak directly to this case, she said misunderstandings happen frequently. If you see an animal you are concerned for, you should call 311. If it is an emergency, call 911.

"I said thank God I have her back," Ramsey said with Sasha in her arms.

Now they will make sure Sasha is always close by and never alone outside.