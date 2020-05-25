Elderly woman rescued from fire across the street from NOFD station

Firefighters entered the home through a rear door and found the woman motionless on the floor of a rear bathroom.

NEW ORLEANS — Firefighters are trying to determine what caused a fire at a New Orleans duplex that left an elderly woman with severe burns for most of her body.

The New Orleans Fire Department said the fire was reported around 10:50 a.m. Monday in the 2800 block of Upperline Street, across the street from NOFD's Engine 38.

Firefighters entered the home through a rear door and found the woman motionless on the floor of a rear bathroom. Firefighters and paramedics administered CPR to her before taking her to the hospital.

The NOFD said the elderly woman suffered severe burns to about 50 percent of her body, including legs, arms, back and face. No one else was hurt in the fire.

"The fact that firefighters were able to run across the street and quickly locate the victim was likely the biggest contributing factor in the rescue of the elderly victim," NOFD Capt. Edwin Holmes said.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to a rear bedroom about 10 minutes later.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

