Cantrell declares emergency declaration ahead of freezing temps

Weather conditions forecast over the next few days can cause problems for electrical systems and make driving difficult.

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Sunday announced an emergency declaration for the city of New Orleans because of the impending winter storm set to hit over Lundi Gras and Mardi Gras.

The cold front is expected to bring freezing temperatures to the southshore, possibly some of the coldest in years.

The mayor said the city, the Sewerage & Water Board and other government agencies were prepared for the severe weather, and encouraged residents to take precautions.

The temperatures are expected to drip below freezing Monday night and stay that way into Tuesday.

