NEW ORLEANS -- Residents have watched for years as people dump tires and other debris onto a vacant lot in the 500 block of South Galvez Street . This week was the first time they saw someone driving a company van dump tires in the area.

A resident on South Galvez street, who wanted to remain anonymous, sent us a video of the incident. The video shows a man, driving a Nola Med Dispatch van, pull into a vacant lot and begin to unload tires. The man who sent the video says this routine is nothing new.

"Every few weeks we get a pile of tires and then somebody cleans it up and then we get new tires," the anonymous resident said.

But this time it appeared to be someone associated with a local business.

"It's pretty bold, I'd say, in the middle of the day, in the middle of the city," he said.

We reached out to Nola Med Dispatch owner Eugene Geccer, who was just as upset as residents

"To be honest I was shocked, I didn't believe it was us," Geccer said.

Geccer came to the lot to see the damage for himself.

"I really am sorry," he said.

About two hours after WWL-TV reached out to the company, they sent someone to pick up the tires that had been dumped.

Geccer says a man hired to do part time cleaning work for the company was using a Nola Med Dispatch van to do some side work for himself.

"Basically he took advantage of the situation," Geccer said. "He took the van from the office that was out of commission and probably was trying to make a couple dollars on the side."

That man no longer works for NOLA Med Dispatch. One area of the vacant lot is clear, but residents wish the city would pay attention to the rest of the space. As for Nola Med Dispatch, they're asking for a second chance.

"We cleaned it up and hopefully nothing like this will ever happen again," Geccer said.

In Orleans Parish, an illegal dumping first offense carries a fine of $1,500, but residents on South Galvez say they've never seen it enforced in their neighborhood.

© 2018 WWL