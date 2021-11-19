NOLA EMS director resigns from agency plagues by staff shortages

According to the article, the reason for her departure is due to staffing shortages caused by the covid pandemic.

NEW ORLEANS — Director of New Orleans Medical Services, Dr. Emily Nichols has resigned after three years in the position, according to our partners at The Advocate | Time Picayune.

According to the article, Nichols told the corp of paramedics that she departing the agency plagued by staffing shortages.

Dr.Nichols was appointed to the position in May 2018 by Mayor Cantrell.

The article states, that NOLA EMS had been struggling with short staff and worker burnout since Spring 2020 when the pandemic hit, causing a spike in 911 calls and keeping EMTs and paramedics out of work due to sickness and quarantine.

Hospitals also reached capacity making wait times at emergency rooms longer than normal, according to the article.

Our partners at The Advocate | Time Picayune said with a number of ambulances breaking down and leaving them with only nine trucks, Nichols made the decision to send EMTs home because they were unable to answer some of the 911 calls.

In an interview with WWLTV, Nichols said while the agency relied on help from outside ambulance companies, they could not sustain it and said the long-term answer was to raise the pay for EMS making the pay for EMT $37,000 a year and paramedics $48,000 a year.