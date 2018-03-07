More than 13,000 Entergy New Orleans customers lost power as rainstorms moved through the metro area Tuesday morning.

The outages are concentrated in the Uptown area of New Orleans. The company’s outage map reports that the outages began around 5 a.m.

As of 6 a.m., 13,334 customers are impacted by the outage.

The map estimates that power will be restored around 8 a.m.

“A serviceman is working to determine the cause of your outage. Power will be restored as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience,” the company’s website said.

