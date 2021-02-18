Entergy asks customers to continue conserving electricity as freezing weather continues

Entergy asked customers to be especially conservative between the normally heavy use times of 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS — Entergy is asking customers to use less power with another night of freezing temperatures ahead for the New Orleans area.

Freezing weather is causing a critical shortage of electricity in our area. It got so bad Tuesday night that Entergy and Cleco implemented rotating black outs in New Orleans and on the Northshore to preserve the integrity of the power grid.

If you're not affected by outages, please do your part to help all our customers by minimizing your energy use. Lower the thermostat and avoid washing clothes or running the dishwasher until the extreme cold weather passes. https://t.co/X7aeaOoXs5 pic.twitter.com/ejnR4Lys7x — Entergy (@Entergy) February 18, 2021

To conserve electricity and help keep the power on, residents are asked to do the following:

Lower the central thermostat to 68 degrees and adjust window units accordingly.

Use energy-efficient ceiling fans and portable fans to circulate air to help with your comfort.

Open blinds, drapes and curtains to let in warmth from the sun.

Delay laundry, washing dishes, bathing and other non-essential uses of electricity until this appeal for conservation has ended.

Wash clothes with cold water, cook foods at the lowest possible setting and refrain from opening the oven door while baking.

Don’t allow warmed air to escape from the home.

WWL-TV's weather experts forecast that tonight will another cold one with a hard freeze north of the lake where temperatures will drop to near 25 degrees.

The Southshore, Bayou and River Parishes will likely see a light freeze.

Friday night into Saturday morning will be a cold. Low-to-mid 20s are expected on the Northshore, so protect people, pets, plants and pipes Friday night. South and west of the lake will likely drop to near freezing, but it won't be cold enough for pipe problems.