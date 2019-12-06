NEW ORLEANS — Thousands of Entergy New Orleans customers in Algiers woke up without power Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for Entergy New Orleans said the outage started around 4:20 a.m. after a barge on the Mississippi River near Algiers Point struck equipment.

The company's outage map reported that more than 5,000 customers were without power for nearly two hours.

Click here to view the Entergy Outage Map.

---

Stay with Eyewitness News on WWL-TV and WWLTV.com for more on this developing story.