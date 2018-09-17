NEW ORLEANS – Thousands of Entergy New Orleans customers lost power for more than an hour after a cat got into a substation Monday morning.
The outages began around 8:30 a.m. Monday morning. As of 9:40 a.m., 7,556 people were still without power in across Mid-City, Central City and Uptown, according to the Entergy New Orleans outage map.
A statement from the company said a cat got into a substation and caused a flash when it touched the equipment.
As of 10 a.m., most of the impacted areas had power restored.
