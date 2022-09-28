Entergy holding meetings to help inform Orleans residents on energy issues

NEW ORLEANS — Entergy will be holding meetings with the community in each district throughout Orleans Parish to give customers an opportunity to meet with employees and learn about energy efficiency, electric vehicle, bill management, and hurricane preparedness.
The dates for the meetings are as follows:
Wednesday, Sept. 21, Morris F.X. Jeff Senior Rec Center, 2529 General Meyer Ave.
Wednesday, Sept. 28, NORD Stallings Center, 4300 St. Claude Ave.
Thursday, Oct. 6, Lakeview Christian Center, 5885 Fleur De Lis Dr.
Thursday, Oct. 13, Corpus Christi Epiphany Church, 2022 St. Bernard Ave
Thursday, Oct. 20, NORD Sanchez Center, 1616 Fats Domino Ave.
Thursday, Oct. 27, Ashe Cultural Center, 1731 Baronne St.
Thursday, Nov. 3, New Orleans East Hospital, 5620 Read Blvd.