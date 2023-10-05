Entergy installs more electric car charging stations in the city

Charging stations are free to use for the public

NEW ORLEANS — Entergy announced they have installed 30 electric vehicle charging stations across the city on Thursday. The initiative is part of an effort that will be Louisiana's first utility-owned public electric vehicle charging program.

The charging stations are free to use for the public, with more than 20 locations spread across public parks, libraries, and NORD facilities, including New Orleans City Hall, Pontchartrain Park, and Audubon Zoo.

"The installation of these 25 publicly accessible electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across the city is an excellent step towards an equitable clean energy future that benefits both our residents and environment," said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. "This initiative has demonstrated how effective public-private partnerships are to building up our communities, and I thank Entergy for working with the City to make these EV chargers a reality for our people. "

Officials say the program will help to make New Orleans cleaner and adapt to changing climates.

“The Council authorized and directed the construction of these free EV charging stations to jumpstart access and equity for New Orleanians anxious to switch to zero-emission vehicles," said Helena Moreno, Council Vice President and Chair of the Climate Change and Sustainability Committee.

Entergy encourages customers to download the ChargePoint App on their mobile devices. To learn more about EV chargers, visit Nola.gov.