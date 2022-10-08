How do you get Entergy's $150 bill credit? Process is still unclear

The program opens on Aug. 17, but what you'll need to apply is still unclear.

NEW ORLEANS — $150 is a decent chunk of change.

But when skyrocketing Entergy bills are piling up every month, it's just a drop in the bucket.

"I have a $461 bill that I haven't paid yet and a $370-something bill, so all together that's like $800-something and that $150 is going to be like putting 25-cent on that bill," Entergy customer Denise Bickham said.

Entergy announced a partnership with the United Way to give $1.1 million to New Orleans residents in the form of $150 bill subsidies. Entergy New Orleans customers qualify if they have an income up to 250% above the federal poverty line.

But with just a week until the program launches it's still unclear how customers can apply.

Entergy officials say the $150 is available through the United Way's website or by calling them at 211. The program opens on Aug. 17, but if you go to the United Way's website right now, the link on the front page just brings you to Entergy's website.

When asked what customers would need to apply, Entergy representatives at city council said they didn't know.

"We're still trying to determine that with the United Way right now. It may be some sort of income stub, I'm not too sure right now," Sandra Diggs-Miller, Entergy VP Customer Service, said. "We're still trying to determine that, but we will make sure that we provide that information to you all."

And there's concern that because the program has been promoted mostly online, elderly residents will miss their chance to apply.

"It's going to be gobbled up very quickly," City Council VP JP Morrell said. "I will tell you that the next call we get will be from elderly people saying they didn't hear about the program and now it's too late."

But even if there are problems with the program, Entergy customers will take whatever help they can get this summer.

"I appreciate the $150," Bickham said. "If I'm lucky enough to get it."