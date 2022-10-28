Entergy New Orleans bills could go up, shutoff moratorium ends

The company will resume shutting off utilities for past due customers Tuesday, Nov. 1 as the New Orleans City Council's moratorium expires.

NEW ORLEANS — The deadline is looming for people who are past due on their Entergy New Orleans bill.

The council is also considering an increase in rates.

The proposed rates would cover damages from Hurricane Ida, and they would replenish the company's storm reserve that was drained.

"The Council approved the issuance of approximately $206,000,000 in securitized bonds for Hurricane Ida restoration cost and to replenish Entergy New Orleans’ storm reserve, which was fully depleted following Ida restoration efforts," an Entergy New Orleans spokesperson said.

If the rate increase is approved, a typical electric residential customer using 1,000 kWh of electricity can expect to see an estimated bill impact of $4.40 per month for 15 years, according to Entergy.

Council VP JP Morrell is the chair of the utility committee. His office said the council will be able to make a decision on the rate hike in August of 2023.

Friday also marked two years since Hurricane Zeta.

"Customers do not have Zeta on their bill because Entergy New Orleans used its storm reserves to pay for impacts," an Entergy spokesperson said, "This is a very good example of why a funded storm reserve is so important."

Meanwhile, customers paying their bill on Friday said they're worried about the shutoff moratorium ending.

"Get off your behind and get on Entergy because we are the ones that pay the bills and pay the electric. So, we need some help. So please City Hall, give us some help," Entergy New Orleans customer, King L.C. said.