Entergy not resuming disconnections just yet

“We want to stress that disconnection is a last resort,’ Entergy said.

NEW ORLEANS — Entergy New Orleans did not resume disconnects on Monday as originally planned.

Earlier this month, the utility announced it was suspending cutoffs until November 29, after complaints from customers who claimed ENO disconnected their power, even though they paid their bill.

“On Nov. 18, Entergy New Orleans stopped disconnects for customers due to nonpayment and reconnected all customers that had their electricity and/or gas turned off from Nov. 12, to give customers more alternatives,” ENO said in a written statement. “We also implemented self-service options for customers, not already enrolled in a deferred payment arrangement, to sign up for a payment plan.”

Entergy also said it continues to communicate individually with customers who have defaulted on bill payments or deferred payment arrangements and are at risk of disconnection. Those discussions are ongoing.

ENO claims no system issues and no disconnects between Nov. 12 and Nov. 18 occurred after a customer paid their bill in full.

City Council President Helena Moreno planned to invite ENO officials to answer questions about the disconnects at the next meeting of the Utility, Cable, Telecommunications and Technology Committee which she chairs.

“My concern is what is Entergy doing to help people, faster,” Moreno said. “I mean obviously, they need more people working with them at the (customer walk in) center, something needs to be modified within the call center so that more issues can be resolved over the phone.”

The utility said it was contacting customers through emails, phone calls, and text messages encouraging those who are struggling to pay their bills to work with the company.

“We want to stress that disconnection is a last resort,’ Entergy said.

Those seeking to make payment arrangements can visit the company’s online portal myEntergy or download the Entergy mobile app for self-service options. They can also visit one of Entergy’s two customer walk-in centers or call 1-800-ENTERGY.

It is unclear when disconnects will start up again.