NEW ORLEANS – Entergy is withdrawing their proposal to increase electricity and gas rates for customers in Algiers.

According to a statement from Entergy New Orleans, the utility company is withdrawing its July 31 filing after City Council members called for a better path towards a single rate structure for customers in all parts of Orleans Parish.

“The council and its advisors were thoughtful and concise in their feedback, and we plan to put forth a new and better plan that is responsive to their comments,” said Rod West, group president utility operations, Entergy Corp.

Under the original plan, submitted on July 31, the average Entergy customer on the west bank of Orleans Parish would have seen a $22 increase in their monthly bill. That increase would put them at the same level as the rest of the city, Entergy officials said at the time.

The company expects to file a new plan in September.

