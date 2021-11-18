Entergy New Orleans suspends disconnects, turns service back on for those recently cut off

"Entergy New Orleans understands that customers may have been impacted by service disconnects and experiencing bill payment issues."

NEW ORLEANS — One day after long lines and complaints were reported at its customer service station on Canal Street, Entergy New Orleans has announced it is suspending disconnections through at least November 29 and re-establishing the service for anyone who was disconnected between November 12 and November 18.

"Entergy New Orleans understands that customers may have been impacted by service disconnects and experiencing bill payment issues, including long wait times when calling 800-Entergy and visiting the walk-in centers," said Lee Sabatini, a company spokesman.

On Wednesday a long line of customers snaked around the block at the company's walk-in station on Canal Street and many said that their service had been turned off despite having paid their bills.

Entergy had previously suspended disconnections for late or non-paid bills at points during the pandemic and then resumed them in June. However, after Hurricane Ida knocked out power to so many local residents and caused financial hardships, the company suspended them again until November 1, when they began resuming the practice.

Entergy also sent out a notice to customers Thursday, warning of likely higher prices for natural gas, which could impact the winter's heating bills.