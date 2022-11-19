Episcopal Diocese of Louisiana consecrates first female Bishop

Bishop Shannon Rogers Duckworth replaces Bishop Morris King Thompson, Jr. who is retiring after 12 years.

NEW ORLEANS — The Episcopal Diocese of Louisiana consecrated its first female bishop on Saturday in New Orleans, according to a press release.

The Rev. Canon Shannon Rogers Duckworth was elected to replace outgoing Bishop Morris King Thompson, Jr. back in May.

The consecration took place at the Christ Church Cathedral in New Orleans. The chief consecrator was the Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry, who is the Presiding Bishop and Primate of the Episcopal Church.

According to a press release, nearly 200 people played a role in the service. Episcopal and Lutheran bishops from around the country joined Rev. Curry for the traditional laying on of hands to consecrate the new bishop.