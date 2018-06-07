NEW ORLEANS -- New Orleans is filled to the brim with excited festival goers ahead of the Essence Festival this weekend.

“The music. The art. All of the empowerment. It’s like everything and everywhere you want to me at one time,” said Tania Goins, who is visiting from South Florida.

Goins and her friend Denina Trimmings booked their trip in October. They are staying at the Hyatt right next to the Superdome, where as of Thursday afternoon Priceline showed only one room available with an asking price of nearly $500 a night. And it isn’t just the Hyatt seeing crowds. Most hotels are either sold out or only have a handful of rooms available.

“We should be sold out Thursday, Friday, Saturday,” said Al Groos with the Royal Sonesta Hotel in the French Quarter. “It will be one of the more successful weekends we will have all summer.”

The Essence Festival is in its 24th year and will feature huge acts like Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Janet Jackson. Organizers say, last year the festival drew in more than 470,000 people to it’s nightly concert series. It also spurred a $260 million economic impact. This year with the success of the movies “Girl’s Trip” organizers are expecting even more people.

“It definitely helps to have a critically acclaimed movie where Essence Festival was the subject,” said Joy Profit with Essence Communications.

For Goins and Trimmings, the idea to come to Essence came as result of the movie.

“That’s kind of what sparked it. As soon as we saw ‘the trip” we always wanted to come to Essence,” said Trimmings. “We (were) like we got to do it this year.”

© 2018 WWL