Essence Fest changes policy, will now accept negative COVID test for admission

Festival organizers announced the change in policy via Twitter Friday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — The 2022 Essence Festival of Culture will now allow people to show negative COVID test results to get into events.

Festival organizers announced the change in policy via Twitter Friday morning.

The policy changes comes after the festival kicked off on Thursday with comedian Kevin Hart and could come too late for people who may have already cancelled their flights and hotel rooms.

Essence Fest's original policy, which was still posted on their website as of 9 a.m. Friday morning, was that proof of vaccination along with a matching photo ID must be shown to enter all Essence Fest events. On top of that, there was no wiggle room for for religious or medical exemptions.

#EssenceFest will allow negative COVID test results for entry into events. Please check the link in our bio for details. #ESSENCE pic.twitter.com/J8JnKA4a6y — ESSENCE Festival (@essencefest) July 1, 2022

Essence Fest started in 1995 as a one-time salute to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Essence magazine. Known as “a party with a purpose,” its original mission was to give back to the community through free seminars designed to enrich women’s lives. Since then, Essence Fest has evolved into the world’s largest celebration of Black women, culture and community, attracting more than 500,000 visitors in past years, officials said.

Before the pandemic hiatus sparked the festival's virtual birth, it had been held in New Orleans every year except in 2006 when it moved to Houston while the Superdome was being repaired following Hurricane Katrina.

It's forecast to have a $200 million economic impact on the city this year.