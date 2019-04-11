The Essence Festival will be returning to New Orleans for at least the next five years, it was announced Monday by New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Governor John Bel Edwards.

The Essence Festival traditionally is a big deal for the New Orleans' economy during the summer months. It traditionally takes place over the Fourth of July weekend and includes empowerment sessions and musical concerts that include some of the biggest named performers.

This past year included an appearance by former First Lady Michelle Obama.

"This is an economic opportunity not just for the state and the city, but also for the entrepreneurs, business leaders and others who will broaden their networks and connections through the many events associated with the Essence Festival of Culture," said Edwards.