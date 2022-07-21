Ex-boyfriend of French Quarter waitress acquitted of her murder

Alexander Kirby was found guilty of aggravated battery of the victim's new boyfriend.

NEW ORLEANS — The ill-fated lovers’ triangle ended with a popular French Quarter waitress fatally shot inside the Clover Grill on Bourbon Street. But despite coming to the restaurant armed and distraught that night, the woman’s jilted boyfriend was acquitted of her murder late Wednesday.

After more than three hours of deliberations, a 12-person jury did, however, find Alexander Kirby, 36, guilty of aggravated battery of the victim’s new boyfriend, Dylan Pennington.

In a trial that turned largely on security camera video of the May 15, 2019 shooting, Kirby, 36, was acquitted of all charges relating to the killing of his ex-girlfriend Shay de St. Germaine.

The video appeared to show that as Kirby approached Pennington in a courtyard of the restaurant with his gun drawn, the two tussled over the weapon, which went off as St. Germaine tried to intervene. She was shot once in the face and was pronounced dead a short time later at the hospital.

In the end, prosecutors conceded that Pennington was the last person holding the handgun, yet proceeded with the murder count. The jury could have returned with convictions on lesser charges of manslaughter or negligent homicide, but instead rejected all counts in St. Germaine’s killing. He also was acquitted of illegally carrying a concealed weapon.

However, Kirby was convicted of aggravated battery of Pennington, who was struck with the gun as the two men wrestled. Pennington, who is currently serving time in a Florida prison in an unrelated case, was not called as a witness in the three-day trial.

“We’ve very sorry for the loss of life and the pain that the victim’s family has experienced,” said defense attorney Jerry Smith, who defended Kirby along with Angad Ghai. “But the defense team is glad the jury rendered a just verdict in this case.”