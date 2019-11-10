NEW ORLEANS — A former public defender in New Orleans pleaded guilty Friday to charges that she practiced law without a license by faking that she had passed a required exam.

Ashley Crawford, 31, was originally booked with practicing law without a license, injuring public records, filing false public records and public payroll fraud.

Crawford’s plea deal includes paying $43,000 in restitution and two years probation.

Her attorney said that her "gravest punishment" would be her loss of the possibility of ever practicing law again.

Crawford was in tears at the sentencing, admitting that she made a "horrible mistake" by falsifying records to fake being a credentialed attorney. Her attorney said that she was motivated by a desire to be a public defender and help indigent defendants.

An investigation into Crawford’s credentials revealed that she allegedly presented a string of falsified documents and exam scores to get hired as a public defender in October 2018.

In an affidavit, Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Agent Marc Amos stated that Crawford used another attorney’s bar roll number while filing documents in more than 100 cases at criminal court.

After graduating from Loyola Law School in 2016, Crawford passed the Louisiana Bar Exam with a score of 75 percent out of a minimum required 70 percent. But she failed another required test, the Multistate Professional Responsibility Exam, scoring 75 out of a required 80, Amos wrote.