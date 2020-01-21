NEW ORLEANS — Former Louisiana state Sen. Wesley Bishop pleaded guilty Tuesday to making false statements to a federal housing agency about rental property he owned in eastern New Orleans.

Bishop, a Democrat who represented New Orleans, stood beside his attorney Harry Rosenberg before admitting his guilt before U.S. District Judge Greg Guidry.

The plea hearing, while expected, stalled briefly when Bishop did not immediately respond to the boiler-plate question if he “was pleading guilty because you are in fact guilty.”

After huddling with Rosenberg, Bishop responded yes.

An attorney who holds an administrative position with Southern University at New Orleans, Bishop faces up to five years but could be sentenced to as little as probation. Sentencing is scheduled for April 21.

Bishop admitted that he received a $188,000 state loan 2012 to fix up a New Orleans apartment building that was damaged by Hurricane Katrina. The forgivable-loan program required Bishop to repair the property and rent it out at below-market rates for 10 years.

The Road Home Small Rental Program was designed to boost the city’s supply of affordable housing, much of which was damaged in Hurricane Katrina.

Bishop admitted lying to the U.S Housing and Urban Development Department by saying he was renting to tenants who, in fact, did not exist.

Bishop had previously pleaded not guilty to the charge in December, but was charged in a bill of information, which almost always indicates that a defendant is cooperating with authorities.

Previous Coverage:

The Associated Press contributed to this report.