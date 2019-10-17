NEW ORLEANS — Explosives will be used to bring down the two unstable cranes standing over the Hard Rock Hotel construction collapse site on Friday.

Fire Chief Tim McConnell announced during a press conference Thursday that small explosives would be placed at specific weak points on the cranes to bring them down, hopefully minimizing damage to the remaining construction site and area around it.

“They’re putting explosives on the cranes, they’re cutting parts with torches, they’re doing this with respect to the people we have inside, to allow us the best chance for recovery and to ensure that it doesn’t fall on the gas line and electric line,” McConnell said. “They’re using charges in such a way that makes sure more of it gets into the building and nothing falls outside of the curb.”

That demolition is set for Friday evening, before sundown. Officials hope that will give them enough time to get the job done before wind and rain from Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 reach New Orleans.

“The impetus is this weather coming in,” McConnell said. “We want to be in control of how this happens. The goal is to try to get it done before this weather comes in tomorrow night.”

Before those explosives are set off, the gas line under the building will be cleared and the evacuation zone around the collapse site will be expanded.

Director of Homeland Security Collin Arnold said that officials will go door-to-door and contact residents by every means possible to make sure everyone is out long before the charges are detonated.

“Pay attention, stay tuned,” Arnold said.

Officials are confident the operation will go off without a hitch, but every precaution is being taken.

“You look at the weights, I’ve mentioned it before, 145,000 lbs., the goal is it will be controlled,” McConnell said. “We have a very, very high confidence that it will be, but if it didn’t you obviously have to be prepared for that.”