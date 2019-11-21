NEW ORLEANS — An eyewitness to the fatal shooting of Devin Espadron tells Eyewitness News that he believes the murder was a robbery gone wrong.

Because he is the witness to a murder, we are not identifying him.

Espadron, a young entrepreneur who started a beverage company while still a teen and who was featured in Gambit Weekly’s annual listing of “40 under 40,” was shot and killed Tuesday night near Audubon Park.

According to the witness, the area where Espadron was killed is a frequent hangout spot where their friends meet and talk. He and Espadron left their car and were standing on Perrier Street around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday night when they were approached by two men.

The men asked if either of them had a lighter. That’s when Devin and the witness saw the two men were armed with guns and took off running. The witness says the two armed men fired their weapons after them, hitting Devin several times.

As of Thursday afternoon, police say the investigation is ongoing and have not named suspects or a motive in the case. Family tells us police have Devin’s cell phone and surveillance video captured by a nearby hospital.

A vigil will be held for Devin on Perrier Street at Audubon Park on Friday night, Nov. 22, at 6 p.m.

