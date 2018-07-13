NEW ORLEANS - One person was apparently badly injured after a mule-drawn tourist carriage overturned in the French Quarter Friday afternoon near an intersection where a TV commercial was being filmed.

The incident occurred near Royal and St. Philip Streets.

According to eyewitnesses, the commercial being filmed included a jackhammer and the carriage struck one of the pieces of cement and toppled over. The mule continued on, despite the carriage being overturned.

