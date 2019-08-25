NEW ORLEANS —

In true Louisiana fashion, the Eastbank All-Stars may get a parade to celebrate their baseball and softball teams' Little League World Series success.

On Sunday, the baseball team became Louisiana's first ever Little League World Series champions. Earlier this month, the softball team became the world runner up, staying undefeated until the title game.

Following the game, Jefferson Parish council candidate Michael O'Brien created a Facebook event for a parade that would happen on Saturday, Aug. 31 and celebrate the local teams' accomplishments this year.

A Jefferson Parish spokesperson said that as of Sunday night, the parish was not aware of any permit applications for the parade. An official Jefferson Parish parade is set to be announced on Monday.

A parish spokesperson said they were set to welcome the team home Monday at 4 p.m. with a press conference and would discuss official parade details then. The team will be escorted from the airport to the Shrine on Airline to meet fans. In case of bad weather, they will go to the Jefferson Performing Arts Center.

The Eastbank All-Star softball team also turned heads in the Softball Little League World Series. They were undefeated in the state, then the region, and made it all the way to the finals of the LLWS in Portland, where they fell to the Southeast Region team.

See full details about the potential parade below:

