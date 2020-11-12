Fair Grounds jockey injured after being thrown from horse

“This is an intense sport that has its risks but safety is our top priority for the riders and for the horses,” said Fair Grounds President Doug Shipley.

NEW ORLEANS — A Fair Grounds jockey is reportedly in the hospital after being severely injured Wednesday.

According to bloodhorse.com, Apprentice Jockey Victor Flores, was thrown from his horse during a workout earlier in the week.

Flores suffered "severe head trauma" after another horse on the track stepped on him.

Rudy Rodriguez, Victor's agent, described the incident as horrific.

Rodriguez started a Go Fund Me for the rider where, trainers and other jockeys have donated $18,000.

“This is an intense sport that has its risks but safety is our top priority for the riders and for the horses,” Fair Grounds President Doug Shipley told bloodhorse.com.

Shipley mentioned that all riders must wear helmets and safety vests before mounting any horse at the Fair Grounds and that at least one ambulance is on standby anytime humans and horses are on the track.

Emergency Victor Flores suffering major trauma, organized by Rodolfo Rodriguez I am Rudy Rodriguez Jr. One of the few agents that has had the pleasure of working with Victor Flores in the past. I am fundraising for Victor because unfortunately he had a Horrific accident on 12/9/2020.Victor was working a horse in the morning and was involved in a head on collision when his horse spooked and bolted to the outside.Now suffering from severe head trauma.

A friend of Flores, Liz Morris, said he was breezing a horse for trainer Matt Shirer, when the accident happened.

Flores' condition is not known at the moment.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.