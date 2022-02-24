Family asks public to help find missing New Orleans teenager

"Anyone with information regarding Donald McNeil Jr.’s location is asked to call NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010," the statement said.

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans family is looking for a teenager last seen on Feb. 8.

Donald McNeil Jr., 18, was reported missing to police on Feb. 20, a New Orleans Police Department spokesperson said.

McNeil's mother, Larries Smith said she initially thought McNeil was trying to avoid family. Then his phone stopped ringing.

McNeil was last heard from on Feb. 10, his mother said.

Smith said NOPD investigators have not followed up with her regarding the case of her missing son.

An NOPD statement said detectives with the police department's First District are working the case.

"Anyone with information regarding Donald McNeil Jr.’s location is asked to call NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010," the statement said.

McNeil went missing from the 600 block of N Rocheblave Street, his mother told WWLTV.

Smith said she is frustrated with the investigation, and she urges the public to help her find her son.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867