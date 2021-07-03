Family, friends and fellow officers celebrate the life of fallen officer Martinus Mitchum

"It's hard to get pass what happened but Martinus loved God and is now with God," Pastor Mitchum said.

NEW ORLEANS — Family members and friends and law enforcement gathered to say goodbye to fallen Tulane Officer Martinus Mitchum.

Officer Mitchum or Mitch as his family called him loved going to church and helping to serve his community.

"Not only was Officer Mitchum was an officer, he was a child of God and his relationship with God is what made him compassionate for the people of New Orleans," Pastor Bernard Mitchum, Mitch's cousin said.

Family members said Mitchum was humble person.

He was not someone who shared his accomplishments in the community.

"One lady said she was getting ready to get evicted and he stepped up and paid her rent, some were without food and he delivered food to their houses all out of his pocket, and Martinus never bragged about those things," Pastor Mitchum said.

Mitchum was a Tulane University Police Officer and Second City Constable when he died.

He was as working security for a basketball game about over a week ago.

Police said Mitchum was intervening an altercation with school leaders and the accused shooter, John Shallerhorn.

Mitchum was hot and later died at the hospital.

"It's hard to get pass what happened but Martinus loved God and is now with God," Pastor Mitchum said.

His surviving family members asked the district attorney to not go after the death penalty.

"If Martinus was here he would have hugged the man who shot him," the cousin said. "We met with the district attorney his mother had one request, one request, don't get give him the death penalty."