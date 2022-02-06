Family hasn't heard from man missing since Jan. 30, NOPD search

Police said Osborne was last seen on Feb. 3 in 200 block of Poydras Street but reportedly did not show up for work that day or on Feb. 4.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man who has not been seen for three days.

According to NOPD, 38-year-old Irvin Osborne has been reported missing.

Police said Osborne was last seen on Feb. 3 in 200 block of Poydras Street but reportedly did not show up for work that day or on Feb. 4.

His family has not been in contact with him since Jan. 30, according to NOPD.

There is no clothing description available but police said Osborne is known to drive a Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV. The license plate number is unknown.

Anyone with additional information on Irvin Osborne’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.