Family of 5 pulled from Lake Borgne while clinging to ice chest

Firefighters on a fireboat along with two off-duty firefighters in their personal boats found the family clinging to an ice chest.

NEW ORLEANS — A family of five was rescued from Lake Borgne Sunday while clinging to an ice chest, according to the New Orleans Fire Department.

A department spokesman said that firefighters responded to a water rescue request near Chef Menteur Highway and Lake Borgne.

According to the fire department, the family of five were out boating when the blades of the boat's motor got caught in a crab trap, which caused the boat to capsize, dumping the passengers into the water.

