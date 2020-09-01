KENNER, La. — A heartbroken family in Kenner is still struggling to find the words to explain to a 5-year-old that his father isn't coming home.

London McKnight, 28, lived in Kenner, but worked as a manager at the Walmart in Gentilly. He was tragically shot and killed inside the store Monday evening.

"It's devastating for a 5-year-old to lose the love of his life, his father was the love of his life," London McKnight's grandmother, Gwendolyn Pasos said.

Pasos described McKnight as a hardworking, loving part of their family.

"Fun loving person, he never got into any trouble," Pasos said.

His aunt is struggling with the loss too.

"London recently stated he wanted to see his son go to college, he wanted to walk him in the doors set up his dorm, he will never get to see him do those things now because he was taken from us," his aunt, Lasheera Martinsen said in tears.

McKnight worked at Walmart for nearly eight years. He took a job in Gentilly as a manager.

"We did have reservation of him taking this job in Gentilly," Pasos said. "He said 'it's going to be alright.'"

Pasos was on the phone with his mother when she got the call Monday.

"She said 'I just got the word London was shot and killed.' At that point, I just lost it," Pasos said.

McKnight was working inside Walmart when someone walked inside and shot him to death. The suspect was arrested at the scene and identified as 21-year-old Kentrell Baham.

Baham's mother told reporters outside the courthouse, he's mentally ill with Bipolar Disorder and Schizophrenia.

"Why was he driving if he was that mentally ill? He shouldn't have been allowed to drive and where did the gun come from?" Pasos said.

"We are asking that he's prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Martinsen said.

McKnight's family doesn't know the suspect and they don't believe this was a targeted act.

"Because everybody who knows London loves London," Pasos said.

His son, London McKnight Jr., known as LJ, is writing letters to his dad.

"He's just saying 'dada I love you, when you coming back," Pasos said.

His family is remembering McKnight's smile. It's a smile that he passed down to his son.

"I'm never going to see his smile again, he's never going to come to my house again," Pasos said.

A woman was shot in the foot during the shooting Monday, but is expected to be okay. Baham was booked on second degree murder and attempted second degree murder charges.

McKnight's family set up a Go Fund Me account to help them get through this time. You can donate HERE.

