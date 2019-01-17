NEW ORLEANS — A few hundred people brought chairs, blankets, air mattresses and a supply of coffee to be at the front of the line to purchase special tickets to the May 2 date of the Jazz and Heritage Festival in order to see the Rolling Stones in concert.

The venerable British band, a mainstay and trendsetter in rock and roll for more than 50 years will be performing at the 50th anniversary of the Jazz and Heritage Festival in a special event.

Tickets to see the Stones, which have been selling out nationwide, will go on sale to Louisiana residents only starting at 10 a.m. Thursday. The sales of those tickets are limited.

Fans were asked not to line up prior to midnight, but some near the front of the line said they had been there since 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Fans have to get a wristband, which saves their place in line, then are allowed to line up.

Additional tickets will be available online Friday to the general public. The exact amount of tickets to be sold online - and Thursday - has not been made public.

Here is what you need to know before you head out to grab your tickets: