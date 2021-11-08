Driver dies after ejected from car in Chef Menteur Highway crash

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the crash happened before 10 p.m. in the 900 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say one man is dead after he was ejected from his vehicle in a crash on Chef Menteur Highway in New Orleans on Sunday.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the crash happened before 10 p.m. in the 900 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Police say a red two-door coupe was driving eastbound on the highway when it stopped to make a right turn at Cerise Avenue. That's when a white sedan reportedly driving "at a high rate of speed" tried to pass the red car along the right shoulder but instead collided with it.

The NOPD said the White sedan flipped, coming to rest on the highway. The only occupant in the car - a male driver - was ejected and was later pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the people inside the red coup refused treatment from EMS.

The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will perform an autopsy and identify the driver after contacting his family.

Anyone with any additional information about the crash is asked to call NOPD Traffic Fatality Investigator Edgar Edwards at 504-658-6205.