Father of children stabbed by mother was fighting for custody, court records show

Jermaine Roberts filed a petition seeking sole custody of the two kids that would have allowed the mother weekend visitation rights.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — A 4-year-old girl is dead and a 2-year-old severely wounded after their mother allegedly stabbed them at their New Orleans home over the weekend.

The stabbings happened on Law Street where balloons and a stuff animal have been placed outside the front door. According to court records, the father of the two children expressed concern for the kids safety months ago.

A devastated uncle shared photos of his beloved 2-year-old nephew Jaceon and his 4-year-old niece Paris. They were both taken to a hospital where the little girl died and the boy is critical.

According to NOPD, the stabbing happened around 11 a.m. Sunday. The children’s mother, Janee Pedesclaux, 31, was arrested for the crime.

Moments after the stabbing, a woman that appears to be Pedesclaux shared a video on Instagram with blood dripping down her chest. We are not sharing the graphic video, but in it you can hear the woman say, “My children is dead. I’m done. I’m done with life and it’s all Jermaine fault.”

According to court records, Jermaine Roberts is the father of the two children and in April he filed a petition seeking sole custody of the two kids that would have allowed the mother weekend visitation rights.

He claimed Pedesclaux didn’t let him see the children since he was in a relationship.

“She’s not stable or providing a healthy environment for the kids,” he wrote in the petition. “The mother takes non-prescription pills. She drinks and drives under the influence."

Pedesclaux was set to appear in court for the custody battle in 10 days.

Court records under Pedesclaux show a criminal history including several arrests just over a decade ago for attempted simple robbery, drug charges including using a fake prescription to get drugs, aggravated assault, and last year she faced criminal damage to property charges.

Now, for allegedly stabbing her children, killing one, Pedesclaux faces charges of second degree murder, attempted murder, and second degree cruelty to a juvenile.

The children’s uncle expressed his wishes he could have done something to stop the tragedy. He said his nephew is still hospitalized but he is ‘good,’ considering the circumstances.