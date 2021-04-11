FBI raids Sewerage & Water Board hours after WWL-TV investigation

Lori Grice, a spokesperson for the FBI's New Orleans office said the agency "conducted law enforcement activity" at 625 Saint Joseph Street - the S&WB's main office.

NEW ORLEANS — The FBI raided the New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board's main office on Friday, just hours after WWL-TV investigator David Hammer exposed a web of self-dealing by S&WB officials, city inspectors, and contractors.

Lori Grice, a spokesperson for the FBI's New Orleans office, said the agency "conducted law enforcement activity" at the S&WB's main office on St. Joseph Street on Friday morning.

"There was no threat to public safety. As this is an ongoing matter, we are not in the position to comment further at this time," Grice said.

Grice declined to give any additional details about the raid, but the S&WB tells WWL-TV that the raid focused on records in the S&WB's plumbing department, which was featured in David Hammer's exclusive investigation on Thursday night.

The S&WB issued this statement regarding the raid:

"Federal agents arrived this morning at our St. Joseph Street office to gain access to records kept within the Sewerage and Water Board’s Plumbing Department. SWBNO is in full cooperation but cannot make any further comments about the pending investigation. The St. Joseph Street Customer Service Center remains open to serve customers today."

“The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans leadership condemns any illegal or unethical activity or behavior by any employee,” said Ghassan Korban, Executive Director.

WWL-TV has been tracking gas-permit irregularities for months, using a database of thousands of permits and inspections based on documents and photographs from the city's One-Stop database. WWL-TV reviewed hundreds of jobs that involved serious legal and safety concerns, including some that passed inspection in spite of not complying with international safety codes.

After Hammer showed his findings to city agencies, the city and Sewerage and Water Board suspended several employees and stripped contractors of their licenses in response.

FBI agents leaving Sewerage and Water Board moments ago. ⁦@WWLTV⁩ pic.twitter.com/pa0kDDS7ru — David Hammer (@davidhammerWWL) November 5, 2021

This is a developing story. Stay with WWL-TV for updates as new information becomes available.