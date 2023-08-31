Federal 'Consent Decree' monitor wants more info into investigation of Jeffrey Vappie

The NOPD officer who is part of the mayor's executive protection detail was accused of overbilling the city and collecting overtime he didn't earn.

NEW ORLEANS — In a hearing Thursday, a federal 'Consent Decree' monitor wanted to know more about the internal investigation of officer Jeffrey Vappie.

The New Orleans Police Department officer, who is part of Mayor LaToya Cantrell's executive protection detail, was accused of overbilling the city and collecting overtime he didn't earn.

The decree, which was initiated in 2010 and eventually approved in 2013, is a 110-page document that reflects the city's commitment to "effective, constitutional and professional law enforcement."

Vappie returned to duty in June after a Public Integrity Bureau Investigation.

"The New Orleans Police Department's practice is to return officers to their original duties once appropriate disciplinary action has been administered," said Mayor LaToya Cantrell upon his reinstatement. "Consistent with this long-standing NOPD protocol, Officer Jeffrey Vappie has resumed his assignment to Executive Protection."