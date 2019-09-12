NEW ORLEANS — After more than two months without an operating ferry boat, Algiers residents could see them return as early as this week after the RTA selected a company to operate temporary boats Monday.

The news web site reported that the RTA board selected Labmar Ferry services for a $6 million contract to operate the temporary ferries.

Tempers have flared at recent meetings about the ferry boats as Algiers Point business owners railed about the loss of income they were suffering as potential customers couldn't make the trek across the river as conveniently.

Several of the businesses said they were down considerably in profits during the outage. In addition, the Algiers-Chalmette ferry has been out of order, making it inconvenient for workers at the Chalmette plants who live on the west bank.

