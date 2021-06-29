Fiery crash caught on camera after car slams into city bus

Kyle Melancon stepped outside to take a look, pulled out his phone and shot video just as the car and bus caught fire.

NEW ORLEANS — A fiery crash involving a New Orleans city bus and a car was caught on dramatic cellphone video.

A Regional Transit Authority bus was making a left turn from Orleans Avenue onto North Carrollton Avenue when a car suddenly slammed into the side of the bus. It happened Monday night around 11:40.

"I was just in my house and heard a loud bang, wondered what that was,” neighbor Kyle Melancon said.

Melancon stepped outside to take a look, pulled out his phone and shot video just as the car and bus caught fire.

"I could see a tiny little flame underneath the bus that I think was the car, then catching the bus on fire,” Melancon said. “The little tiny flame turned into an outright gigantic fire for a little bit there.”

Tuesday morning, an RTA investigator took pictures of the scene. Charred debris from the accident littered the street.

"There was a little baby car seat left right on the corner and I was hoping that wasn’t involved in the accident,” Neighbor Stephanie McShane said.

According to the RTA, a passenger vehicle ran a red light at the intersection and hit the bus. There were no passengers on board at the time of the accident. New Orleans police say two people in the car and the driver of the bus were taken by ambulance to the hospital for treatment.

McShane said Carrollton and Orleans can be a dangerous corner.

“I wish everybody would just slow down, especially in this neighborhood,” McShane said. “Just slow down. Watching people go down Carrollton, they’re just way to fast.”

The driver of the car was cited. Police did not disclose the violation. Melancon says the car must have hit the bus at a high rate of speed.

“It didn’t just hit it, it looked like it hit at such force that it went under, half the car looked underneath the bus.