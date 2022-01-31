Fire at N.O. East displaces residents in 12 units

The fire took several hours to get under control.

NEW ORLEANS — Residents of 12 apartments in the Carmel Brook complex have been displaced after a large fire ran through one of its units Monday afternoon.

The large fire in the 12000 block of the North I-10 Service Road required 22 fire units and 59 firefighters to get it under control. Crews were on the scene for several hours.

Upon arrival on the scene, shortly after 3:30 p.m., firefighters were directed to a first floor apartment in building 22, where it is believed the fire began.

No one was believed to have been hurt in the fire. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.