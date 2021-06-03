x
Fire breaks out near Algiers military academy, heavy smoke visible for miles

It's not clear exactly what is burning, but dozens of people gathered near the NOPD barricade set up around the fire.

NEW ORLEANS — A large fire near the New Orleans Military and Maritime Academy  on the Westbank sent plumes of dark smoke above the Mississippi Saturday, visible from miles away. 

The fire is burning at a building complex across the street from the academy, near the Algiers Point shipyard. 

Video and images from WWL-TV reporters at the scene show at least one building completely destroyed in the fire. It's unclear exactly what purpose the now-destroyed complex was, but it does appear connected to the school across the street, with a sign in front of the adjacent parking lot saying that it was for NOMMA students and staff only. 

Dozens of people gathered near the NOPD barricade set up around the fire, which was declared a second-alarm fire at some point early Saturday afternoon. 

Smoke from the blaze was visible from the Riverwalk in downtown New Orleans, rising from across the river. 

