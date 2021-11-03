Fire destroys caregiver's rental home, family of patients offer help

"This was one of my fears, that this house would catch a fire."

NEW ORLEANS — A woman who dedicated her life to taking care of others lost her rental home in a fire early Saturday morning. Thankfully, she got out safely with her husband and their two dogs.

Now, one family is helping her after she's done so much for them.

Denise Delong's belongings are unrecognizable as they're crumbled and covered in soot at the rear of her home that went up in flames.

"All I could say was Jesus," Delong said.

Delong is a home caregiver whose been recognized by her employer as "Caregiver of the Year." She and her husband have rented the home on North Derbigny for five years. Saturday, at around 3:20 a.m., Delong's husband woke up to smoke.

"He just start busting through the house 'call the fire department, call the fire department,'' she said.

The couple and their two chihuahuas got out, but without renters insurance, they're starting over. They are grateful to friends for a temporary place to stay, but they have little to their name now.

"I did salvage a few clothes out of there, but my husband has absolutely nothing. We couldn’t save a sock," Delong said.

According to the New Orleans Fire Department, the fire started from this abandoned home right next door they are calling it "suspicious," but the official cause is still under investigation.

A city sign posted to the home in December said it was up for demolition.

"This was one of my fears, that this house would catch a fire," Delong said.

As a caregiver, last year Delong spent the final months of Wendy Good's life by her side. Good was a Mardi Gras Indian historian who died of brain cancer.

"We came real good friends in those four months," Delong said.

When Good's daughters learned of the fire, they did just what their mother would have done.

"I didn’t think about it, honestly we just jumped into action with our family and set up the Go Fund Me," said Allison and Emily Good.

"I was like oh that would have been Wendy, that would have been Wendy," Delong said.