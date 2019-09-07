NEW ORLEANS — A man was rescued by fire fighters and transported to a local hospital as a fire raced through a New Orleans East home Tuesday afternoon.

The two-alarm fire broke out at a home in the 4400 block of Longfellow Drive after noon.

The man rescued from the home was unresponsive when fire fighters found him, a New Orleans Fire Department spokesperson said.

Working at the scene, 44 fire fighters responded to the fire.

Eyewitnesses at a motel across the street said some pets were rescued.

