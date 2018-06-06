State fire investigators have identified the origin of a large fire that engulfed the Irish Bayou Truck Stop & Casino last week.

The three-alarm fire started around 5 p.m. on May 31 on a wall separating the truck stop area from the casino. The cause of the fire remains undetermined, but a spokesperson for the Louisiana Fire Marshal’s office said investigators cannot rule out electrical-related issues.

Irish Bayou Truck Stop and Casino Fire Firefighters battled a 3-alarm fire at the Irish Bayou Truck Stop and Casino in the late afternoon and early evening Thursday. (Photo: NOFD) 01 / 06 Firefighters battled a 3-alarm fire at the Irish Bayou Truck Stop and Casino in the late afternoon and early evening Thursday. (Photo: NOFD) 01 / 06

Fire investigators are waiting for further analysis of evidence gathered at the scene to develop more details.

© 2018 WWL