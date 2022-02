A two-alarm fire on St. Charles Avenue closed traffic on the street for a couple of hours Monday night.

Smoke billowed from the Avenue Scooters business.

The fire broke out around 9:30 p.m. There was no immediate word on a cause, the extent of the damage or whether anyone was injured.