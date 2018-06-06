NEW ORLEANS -- State fire investigators have found where the fire that engulfed the Irish Bayou Truck Stop & Casino last week began but have not yet determined a cause.

The three-alarm fire started around 5 p.m. on May 31 in a wall that separated the truck stop area from the casino. While the cause of the fire remains undetermined, a spokesperson for the Louisiana Fire Marshal’s Office said investigators cannot rule out electrical-related issues, and the investigation continues.

The fire snarled rush-hour traffic when it happened, but no injuries were reported.

