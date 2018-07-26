NEW ORLEANS -- The two rookie police officers fired after they allegedly sent a man to the hospital after an attack early Tuesday in Mid-City could face stiffer charges as the investigation into the beating continues, Police Superintendent Michael Harrison said.

Spencer Sutton and John Galman were booked on one count each of simple battery in connection with the beating of George Gomez. They were fired Wednesday, hours after they pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charges.

Harrison, who on Thursday made his first public comments on the investigation, said he believes the less severe misdemeanor the men were booked with was appropriate -- at least for now.

“In our assessment of what happened and the evidence we actually had at the moment, we thought that was the most appropriate charge,” Harrison said. “That charge could be amended based on more evidence that we get.”

In announcing a day earlier that Sutton and Galman had been fired, police said they and the FBI are investigating whether they violated Gomez’ civil rights.

Sources have said the ex-officers initially claimed that they beat Gomez after he attacked them. The NOPD’s Public Integrity Bureau quickly found that story bogus, leading to their arrest and firings.

On Tuesday evening, just hours after the attack, Gomez’s face was bruised and swollen and included stitches and several cuts. Neither Sutton or Galman had any obvious injuries or wounds when they appeared in court.

"That already becomes a factor in deciding whether somebody was an aggressor or not," said defense attorney Craig Mordock, who was at the hearing. He is not representing either man.

Mordock said he expects the charges could be increased from simple battery to second-degree batter, a felony.

"Based on what we're seeing at this early time period, I don't see where ... your average person is going to believe this was in anyway justified," Mordock said.

Gomez has said that the men began to argue with him inside Mid-City Yacht Club about his prior military service. WWL-TV confirmed that Gomez served with the Louisiana National Guard.

Gomez told The New Orleans Advocate that the men also asked if he was American. He said he was born in the but was raised in Honduras before he returned to live in New Orleans.

The beating happened at South Murat and Baudin streets, a few blocks away from the bar.

Court documents said that eyewitness accounts and surveillance video led investigators to determine that Gomez did not attack Sutton and Galman. Sutton also told investigators he had no memory of the fight, according to court documents.

“We took very decisive and strong action against them with the evidence that was brought to us,” Harrison said. “What we learned and what I was briefed on and what we saw supported they were the aggressors, not only inside but outside and it continued to escalate.”

WWL-TV reporter Jade Cunningham contributed to this report.

