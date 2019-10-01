Firefighters are trying to determine what caused a two-alarm fire at a multi-unit home in New Orleans’ Uptown neighborhood early Thursday morning.

According to the New Orleans Fire Department, firefighters responded to the 2400 block of State Street around 1 a.m. and found the two-story building with heavy smoke and fire. NOFD believe the first started in a first floor garage.

One firefighter received burns to the leg when he stepped in a hole with extremely hot water inside the garage. Paramedics treated the firefighter and he was released at the scene.

Firefighters were able to contact the fire and prevented it from spreading to other buildings. The fire was ruled under control at 2:24 a.m.

All three apartments were occupied at the time and five residents were displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.