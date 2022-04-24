NOFD battles Saturday night storage unit fire in Mid City

No one was injured in the three-alarm blaze.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department fought a three-alarm fire that took place around 8:15 Saturday night.

Firefighters were made aware of the fire around 8:10 and found a vehicle burning inside a storage unit at 5440 S. Carrollton Avenue.

Firefighters quickly discovered upon arrival that the fire had spread to the neighboring units on each side, as well as the unit directly above.

A second alarm was called a little after 8:30. Firefighters say they had to use axes and circular saws in order to force entry into the units, as the fire extended beyond the walls and the ceilings. Much of the furniture and vehicles in the unite were an obstacle for firefighters, who requested a third alarm around 9:50.

The fire was contained a little after 10:45, although NOFD personnel say they remained on the scene to conduct thermal imaging to contain any potential smaller, smoldering fires.